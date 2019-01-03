App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jagran Prakashan board approves raising up to Rs 300 cr via NCDs

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL), the publisher of leading Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, Thursday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 300 crore through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The board of directors at their meeting.... considered and approved the issue of secured NCDs up to Rs 300 crore, and authorised a debenture committee to do all such necessary formalities in this regard," Jagran Prakashan said in a BSE filing.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE or NSE.

Shares of the company were trading 1.17 percent lower at Rs 114.35 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jagran Prakashan #NCD

