Jagannath temple jewels take centre stage in Odisha politics again as coffer keys remain missing

The keys to Jagannath temple’s ratna bhandar (room of jewels) has been missing. The coffers of Puri’s famous temple with valuables worth crores, has remained shut for more than 40 years.

Discussions over the safety of the huge cache of jewels sparked off when the members of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress began questioning the ruling Biju Janata Dal leaders about the keys.

It resurfaced once again this year, garnering a lot of attention when Odisha Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik sought an urgent audit of the treasures locked inside the 12th-century temple.

He demanded the vaults be opened so that an audit of the huge amount of gold, silver, and diamonds can be done.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 28, Naik wrote: “I request you to conduct an audit immediately and reassure that our lord’s wealth is safe. The ratna bhandar should be opened immediately and the list of jewellery matched with the inventory prepared in 1978. Opening the treasure and preparing a fresh inventory should be the top priority of the state government.”

He also mentioned he is thoroughly displeased with the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration’s (SJTA) inability to find the missing keys even though a year has passed since the news of its disappearance came to light.

“The state government has not taken any step till now about the safety of the highly valuable ornaments of Lord Jagannath, which is very unfortunate. Since the keys of the ratna bhandara are missing, the possibility of stealing of the jewellery kept there is high,” another excerpt of the letter read.

This demand reportedly caught the Odisha government off-guard, who haven’t responded properly yet. However, Congress leader Suresh Routray, had intervened and said that if the treasure trove is opened, people would definitely steal gold in the name of auditing, said a report by News18.

He said: “The ratna bhandara should not be opened at all. Whatever lies inside must stay there as it is. It should not be brought to public attention. There is no need for it… They will eat up the gold and diamonds in the name of audit.”