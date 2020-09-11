Jaffer Bhai Mansuri, the Biryani King of Mumbai, dies at 83

Jaffer Bhai founded the famous Delhi Darbar chain of restaurants. The first Delhi Darbar restaurant was opened in Mumbai’s Grant Road in 1973. (Image: Yotube/ Recipe Recluse)

Jaffer Bhai Mansuri, who was fondly known as the Biryani King of Mumbai, passed away on September 10 due to a cardiac arrest. He was being treated for COVID-19 at Breach Candy Hospital.

According to a Hindustan Times report, sources at the hospital have said Jaffer Bhai Mansuri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last week. He had to be put on ventilator support on September 2 after his oxygen saturation started decreasing.

Jaffer Bhai founded the famous Delhi Darbar chain of restaurants. The first Delhi Darbar restaurant was opened in Mumbai’s Grant Road in 1973. Decades later, he branched out of the family business to start the ‘Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar’ chain of restaurants in 2006. His many eateries – spread across Mumbai with a presence abroad as well – are known for dishing out delectable kebabs and mouth-watering biryanis.

Remembering the entrepreneur who shared an endearing relationship with Mughlai cuisine, Shivanand Shetty, president, Association of Hotel and Restaurant (AHAR), said: “Delhi Darbar was one of the earliest attempts of brand building in the city. At the time, even when people owned multiple eateries, they did not have the same name. Jaffer Bhai built Delhi Darbar into a big, credible brand. His kebabs and biryani are known across the globe. He also introduced the idea of a central kitchen, wherein the main ingredients are sent from a single place to ensure the same taste across multiple branches."

Jaffer Bhai was one of the founder-members of the AHAR.

“From a small restaurant in Grant Road, Jaffer Bhai managed to build an empire of restaurants and food delivery joints across the city all the way to Navi Mumbai,” said renowned food critic Kurush Dalal.

“He loved cooking and up until very recently, he would be fiddling in the kitchen and making magic happen. I wish the family all the luck in taking his legacy to greater heights,” added Dalal.