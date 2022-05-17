English
    Jack Ma-led Alibaba exits Paytm Mall, offloads 43% stake for Rs 42 crore

    The price at which Jack Ma sold Alibaba's stake brings Paytm Mall's valuation to Rs 100 crore, down from $3 billion in 2020 when the company had last infused capital through a fundraiser.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    File image of Jack Ma, Chinese business magnate and patriarch of Alibaba Group

    File image of Jack Ma, Chinese business magnate and patriarch of Alibaba Group

    Paytm Mall's biggest investor, the Jack Ma-led Alibaba Group, has offloaded its entire stake in the e-commerce entity, the company's filing on May 17 stated.

    Alibaba has sold a 28.34 percent stake, and its subsidiary Ant Financials (Netherlands) offloaded another 14.98 percent, as per the filing. In total, they have sold a 43.32 percent stake for Rs 42 crore, it further added, noting that the shares were bought back by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd, the parent entity of Paytm Mall.

    The price at which Jack Ma sold the stake brings Paytm Mall's valuation to Rs 100 crore, down from $3 billion in 2020 when the company had last infused capital through a fundraiser.

    Paytm E-commerce, in a statement, said the company is poised with "unique challenges" due to the ongoing pandemic. It had to deal with "declining market economics" and demanding circumstances that impose continuous pressure on financial metrics, and "in this backdrop, the specified shareholders (Alibaba and Ant Financial) have expressed their desire to exit their investments in the company".

    Also Read | Paytm Mall announces pivot to ONDC as its primary focus; to explore export opportunities

    An extraordinary general meeting has been called on May 23 to deliberate on the proposal to reduce the company’s equity share capital and securities premium account, Paytm E-commerce said.

    The exit of Alibaba, notably, comes fives years after Jack Ma had backed the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company. The Chinese business magnate had in 2017 invested $200 million in Paytm Mall, which was inspired by Alibaba’s T-mall in China. The company had cumulatively raised over $800 million from top global investors such as Alibaba, Ant Financial, eBay, SAIF Partners and SoftBank.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alibaba Group #Ant Financials #Jack Ma #Paytm Mall
    first published: May 17, 2022 03:46 pm
