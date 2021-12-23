MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jack Dorsey blocked on Twitter by Marc Andreessen over Web3 spat

Jack Dorsey had, via a series of tweets (that are now deleted), hinted that Web3 will be controlled by venture capitalist firms such as Andreessen Horowitz – a company co-founded by Andreessen.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 09:05 PM IST
Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey


Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen on December 23 blocked Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on the microblogging platform following his comments on Web3 or Web 3.0, which its proponents claim will be a decentralized version of the internet based on blockchains.

Andreessen Horowitz says: “We remain focused on bona fide decentralized governance, and believe decentralized systems naturally have inherent advantages when compared to the centralized platforms of web2. As such, we believe they will come to dominate web3 without the need for regulatory advantages.”

Contradicting the proponents’ claim of eventual decentralisation of the internet, Dorsey, via a series of now deleted tweets, hinted that Web3 will be controlled by venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz – a company co-founded by Andreessen.

On December 21, Dorsey had tweeted: “You don’t own ‘web3. The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label.”

In of his tweets he had also cautioned people saying the “VCs are the problem” and added: “know what you’re getting into."

To add fuel to the fire, Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted, “Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it.”

Notably, Horowitz, has dedicated billions in investments towards Web3 and has additionally invested in dozens of crypto firms such as OpenSea and CryptoKitties that are set to control the upcoming web system.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #blockchain #Jack Dorsey #Venture Capitalist #Web3
first published: Dec 23, 2021 07:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.