Jack Dorsey blocked on Twitter by Marc Andreessen over Web3 spat

Jack Dorsey

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen on December 23 blocked Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on the microblogging platform following his comments on Web3 or Web 3.0, which its proponents claim will be a decentralized version of the internet based on blockchains.

Andreessen Horowitz says: “We remain focused on bona fide decentralized governance, and believe decentralized systems naturally have inherent advantages when compared to the centralized platforms of web2. As such, we believe they will come to dominate web3 without the need for regulatory advantages.”

Contradicting the proponents’ claim of eventual decentralisation of the internet, Dorsey, via a series of now deleted tweets, hinted that Web3 will be controlled by venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz – a company co-founded by Andreessen.

On December 21, Dorsey had tweeted: “You don’t own ‘web3. The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label.”

In of his tweets he had also cautioned people saying the “VCs are the problem” and added: “know what you’re getting into."

To add fuel to the fire, Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted, “Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it.”

Notably, Horowitz, has dedicated billions in investments towards Web3 and has additionally invested in dozens of crypto firms such as OpenSea and CryptoKitties that are set to control the upcoming web system.