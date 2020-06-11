Jack Daniel's maker says recovery difficult in emerging markets: Report

Brown-Forman Corporation, the maker of Jack Daniel's whisky, said recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak will be difficult in emerging markets such as India.

Brown-Forman Corporation CEO Lawson Whiting said consumers in such countries will likely spend more on essentials than luxuries, The Economic Times reported.

"Parts of Asia and India don’t have the social safety net that you are seeing in the US and most of Western Europe. And so, those markets, when they go into shutdown, people don’t have money for luxuries at all. And they are really going to the base of goods and trying to survive," Whiting said in an earnings call.

Foreign wines and spirits are expensive in India, since import duties exceeds 150 percent.

Liquor sales were affected during the lockdown since the shops were closed for 40 days.

Imported whisky accounts for only 2 percent of the overall consumption of the spirit in India, though the country is considered the world's biggest whisky market.

"I do think you are going to see a deeper problem in those markets, and it is going to be tougher to come out of there," Whiting added.

