Jabong sells 2 million products in Big Brand Sale, up 150% on year

Online fashion portal Jabong, which recently concluded the fourth edition of its annual Big Brand Sale (BBS), saw its sales rise 150 percent year on year during the period.

The company sold around 2 million products across all categories to around 7 lakh customers.

The sale was held from July 27-July 30. Around 8 lakh users had wishlisted their products ahead of the sale and 1 lakh customers shopped during the VIP hours from 7-11 pm on July 26.

"We witnessed a whopping growth of 150 percent yoy with over 2 lakh new customers and 5 lakh loyal Jabong customers ordering 2 million products over 4 days," said Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong.

"For the first time ever, we recorded 1,500 hundred orders per minute at peak and had over 8 lakh orders placed during the sale. We offered the largest-ever catalogue to our customers with approximately 5 lakh styles, which led to 25 percent growth in the AOV as compared to a normal day," Narayanan said.

The sale offered customers around 5 lakh styles from over 3,000 international and Indian brands. The company engaged 1 million active users every day for an exclusive on-demand stylist service on WhatsApp to seek expert fashion advice and shopping assistance from a professional.

"Our flagship event BBS has become India's most sought after sale for premium and international brands. We witnessed a spectacular growth with 10X sales over a normal day," said Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong.

"The premium nature of the event came through with more than 40 percent sales coming from global brands and higher ASP items. Several innovations on the demand side like VIP slots, 100 percent cashback and differentiated 360 marketing helped us acquire new customers and attract 3X traffic across platforms as compared to a normal day," she said.