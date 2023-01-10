 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J&K govt to boost poultry sector; increase annual output from Rs 709 crore to Rs 1,982

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir spends around Rs 1,200 crore every year on imports of items related to the poultry sector.

The Jammu and Kashmir government will undertake various measures under its "sustainable development project" to boost the poultry sector of the Union Territory and increase the annual output from Rs 709 crore to Rs 1,982 crore.

A roadmap for poultry development in J&K is one among the 29 projects that were approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. These projects were recommended by a committee for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

"Every year the Union Territory experiences a flight of capital on account of poultry imports to the tune of Rs 1,273 crore. Among these table eggs account for Rs 473 crore, day-old chicks for Rs 110 crore, poultry feed worth Rs 300 crore and broiler birds for Rs 390 crore," additional chief secretary, agricultural production department, Atal Dulloo told PTI.

He said that this can be an opportunity for setting up local enterprises and creating jobs for the educated youth.

"A total of 420 enterprises and 4,250 direct jobs are being created under this project over the next five years," Dulloo added.