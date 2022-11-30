 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J Chandrashekar Iyer to take over as Central Water Commission chairman on Thursday

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

New Delhi, Nov 30 J Chandrashekar Iyer will take over as the chairman of Central Water Commission on Thursday, a senior official said.

Iyer, a 1984-batch officer of Central Water Engineering Service (CWES), is currently member (design and research) in the Commission.

He will take over as the chairman, CWC with effect from December 1, the official said on Wednesday.

As the chief of the Commission, he will be ex-officio secretary to the government of India, he said.

Iyer has over 36 years of experience in the water resources sector, implementing the policies, programmes and projects of the central government.

Key areas of his specialisation include irrigation/hydropower and dam project planning, hydraulic and structural analysis and detailed design engineering of various components of surface and underground projects, dam safety engineering, project construction coordination and implementation, according to his official bio data.