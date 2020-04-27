App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

J B Chemicals gets USFDA nod to market generic epilepsy drug

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Carbamazepine extended-release tablets used in the treatment of epilepsy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Used for treating HIV.
Answer: Used for treating HIV.

J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Carbamazepine extended-release tablets used in the treatment of epilepsy.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Carbamazepine extended-release tablets in strengths of USP 100 mg, 200 mg and 400 mg, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is indicated for the treatment of epilepsy and trigeminal neuralgia and is the generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals' Tegretol XR tablets.

Close

"The company plans to commercialise this product in the third quarter of this financial year and is expected to boost the company's US sales," J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said.

related news

As per IQVIA data, US sales of the product stood at around USD 128 million.





Catch our entire coverage on the Facebook-Jio deal here.






Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #J B Chemicals and Pharmaceutical #USFDA

most popular

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.