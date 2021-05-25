ixigo to raise Rs 750 crore via primary share sale during IPO: Report

ixigo will likely file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in July

Online travel portal ixigo is planning to raise Rs 750 crore through primary issue of shares during its Rs 1,500-1,800 crore initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to take place later in FY22.

The Gurugram-based company is also in talks to raise money in a pre-IPO round in the coming months, Mint has reported.

ixigo will likely file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in July, the report added.

The company might give a partial exit to investors during the listing, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

ixigo had not yet responded when contacted by Mint.

"ixigo is planning to file its draft red herring prospectus in July this year, listing its growth numbers for the fiscal year ended March 2021," a source told the publication.

"A few institutional investors and fund houses are in talks with the company for a possible pre-IPO participation currently. The company is still deliberating on the final target corpus which it plans to raise as part of its pre-IPO funding," the source said.

On April 5, Moneycontrol was the first to report on ixigo's plans to go public in 2021.

Moneycontrol also reported that Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Nomura have been shortlisted as investment bankers for ixigo's IPO.

ixigo's investors include Sequoia Capital India, Fosun RZ, Elevation Capital and Micromax Informatics and MakeMyTrip, according to the company's website.