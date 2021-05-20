Ixigo appoints Ravi Shankar Gupta as CFO

The online travel marketplace Ixigo on May 20 appointed Ravi Shankar Gupta as Chief Financial Officer. He brings in considerable experience in finance, regulatory compliance and investor relations, the firm said in a statement.

Before joining Ixigo, Gupta recently served as Executive Director at Devyani Food Street Private Limited and led the firm’s financial operation. He spent 14 years at Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and his last held position as President and CFO. Gupta was part of Jubilant’s key managerial personnel during its initial public offer.

“We are pleased to welcome Ravi Gupta to lead ixigo’s finance and investor relations as we enter our next phase of growth. We are confident that Ravi will be a strong addition to our leadership team and will bring a wealth of financial and strategic leadership experience to ixigo”, said Aloke Bajpai (CEO) and Rajnish Kumar (CTO), ixigo.

“Ixigo has a talented leadership team, a loyal customer base and is on the path of tremendous growth. The company has already achieved a product market fit and critical mass of users”, said Ravi Shanker Gupta.

“I am impressed with the business growth ixigo has delivered despite a challenging environment for travel. I am excited to be an ixigem and create value for the company in its journey of transformative growth” Gupta added.