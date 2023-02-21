 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I’ve changed my stance on new-age companies: Safir Anand

Nickey Mirchandani
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

The seasoned investor is also bullish on defence, hospitals, midcap IT, infra, and logistics

New-age stocks have created quite a buzz in the previous week post their Q3 commentaries. Safir Anand, investor and brand strategist, in a conversation with Moneycontrol, spoke about his changed stance vis-a-vis these companies after their recent performance.

“Initially, I was skeptical about the oversubscribed IPOs and their valuations, but many of these stocks have corrected more than 60-70 percent. My view changed in the past month and I invested in some new-age companies, including Nykaa, which is currently one of the preferred stocks, along with Zomato and Paytm,’’ said Anand.

Anand says he has also invested in sectors such as banking, logistics, defence, transformers, and in select mid- and smallcap stocks.

Although earlier he did not own PSU bank stocks, he has been investing in them for the past three years after seeing the turnaround and the valuations of some of them. Anand is bullish about the defence sector and has been investing in hospital stocks for more than three years. He is not currently invested in largecap IT but in midcap IT.