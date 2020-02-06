App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

It's too early to take a call on Air India: Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran

The comments came in the wake of reports in a section of media saying that Tatas appear to be moving closer to a decision to bid for Air India in partnership with Singapore Airlines.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on February 5 it is "too early" to take a call on Air India, in which the government has decided to sell its entire 100 percent stake.

"It is too early..." Chandrasekaran told PTI when asked if Tata Group would be putting bid for the Air India stake purchase at the Auto Expo here.

The Tata group has already started working on the structure for such buyout, including a merger of AirAsia India, in which they hold 51 percent in Air India Express, a 100 percent subsidiary of the government-owned national carrier.

related news

The Central government last month issued a preliminary information memorandum (PIM), initiating the process to divest its entire stake in the national air carrier.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:55 am

tags #N Chandrasekaran #Tata Sons

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.