IT’s outdated: How obsolete tech systems are spoiling Indian low-cost carriers’ party

The past two weeks have seen a spate of new route announcements to India. Air France announced its return to Chennai, Virgin Atlantic announced a new route to Manchester from New Delhi, Finnair announced an increase in frequency, American Airlines announced the launch of flights to Bengaluru from Seattle and a number of airlines will start flights to Mumbai in phases.

However, not all traffic in India originates at the metro airports. Traditionally, Mumbai and Delhi acted as India’s gateway to the world with traffic from the western and southern regions being routed via Mumbai and that from northern and eastern states being routed via New Delhi. As traffic grew, airlines expanded to other metros and when India partially opened up, even Tier-II cities got direct connectivity. However, Tier II is not feasible for American or European carriers financially and thus the airlines from the Gulf made merry.

India further changed and with the suspension of Jet Airways last April, the market is now dominated by Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) who control over 80 percent of the domestic market with the rest 20 percent with Air India and Vistara.

How the traffic flows

While airlines add flights and frequencies to New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, not all traffic originates or terminates at these places. Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Mangalore, Kochi, Vizag and many more cities feed into the nearest metro for flights to Europe and N. America. What does this indicate? There is a market for interline agreements and codeshares with airlines from India.

Vistara has taken a lead here with an interline agreement with 26 airlines and codeshare with six, an impressive number for an airline as young as Vistara. The other airline which is ready for codeshare is Air India, but there are obvious challenges.

And this is where the LCCs come into the picture. Neither Vistara nor Air India has a network from Chennai or Bengaluru that covers multiple frequencies to the hinterland which could potentially feed into these flights. However, both IndiGo and Spicejet have such a network and the right aircraft (ATR72 with IndiGo and Q400 with Spicejet) but what both these airlines do not have is the IT systems to support such rapid codeshare agreements, just yet.

LCC and technology

Indian LCCs – IndiGo, Spicejet and GoAir — started with the old school LCC concept of point-to-point traffic and kept investments to the minimum when it came to long term information technology (IT) needs. While this is much better than what Air Deccan did, all the three were forced to amend their paths as they grew older and moved from point to point to a mix of hub and spoke model.

While Go Air hasn’t warmed up to the idea of codeshare or interline, IndiGo started its first codeshare with Turkish Airlines last year. This was followed by a second one with Qatar, which was onesided. The company clearly called out technological challenges as one of the reasons for this one-way codeshare. Spicejet is yet to operationalise its codeshare with Emirates which was announced long time ago, again showing the technology challenges which the two LCCs face.

While both IndiGo and Spicejet moved to using GDS (Global Distribution System), there was hope that the airline could quickly ramp up their IT investments and be ready for these opportunities. But it seems, so far these are missed opportunities for the airlines.

How does it work?

While conceptually an interline and codeshare could be easier to understand, it’s a different ball game when it comes to managing it. The pricing, allocation of inventory and multiple combinations that each flight would through up while pairing with the codeshare flights is done by complex algorithms on most IT systems driven by the brilliant talent that revenue managers have. But the manual intervention is of no use if the systems aren’t able to scale up to handle multiple codeshare flights on the revenue front and pricing is just part of the problem.

Passengers expect their baggage to be handled seamlessly till their last destination and that means a whole lot of other systems like Departure Control Systems, baggage handling systems should all be in tune with the codeshare and interline – which unfortunately isn’t the case yet for LCCs in India.

Class of service

One obvious challenge for LCCs is the class of service. How does one treat a business class passenger of, say American Airlines, on a flight from Bengaluru to Mangalore in an ATR? While this challenge exists, this isn’t new and both airlines and passengers have partially warmed up to this expected drop in hard product for some part of the journey. IndiGo-Turkish codeshare and Spicejet-Emirates codeshare are examples of customers potentially opting for convenience over service.

Tail note

As India moved to an LCC-dominated market, there were obvious opportunities in the market for codeshare and interline which seem to have been missed by the incumbent LCCs. While Vistara has a steady portfolio of airlines as partners, not all airlines may end up with Vistara for multiple reasons. It also puts a strain on the seats being available for Vistara to popular destinations since all airlines would vie for them!

With a market share as high as 80, imagine the potential which airlines have to carry traffic which lands in Delhi from say Helsinki or to Bengaluru from Seattle or the convenience people would have of reaching Amritsar from Manchester via Delhi! It is about time that LCCs invest in systems which allow them to scale up their interline and codeshare agreements rapidly.

(Ameya Joshi is the founder of aviation analysis blog NetworkThoughts.)