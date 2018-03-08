It’s official: Tata Steel bags Bhushan Steel; Liberty House gets Amtek Auto

Two of the high profile auctions under National Company Law Tribunal took a definite step towards culmination on Wednesday. While Tata Steel’s bid was formally identified as the “highest evaluated compliant resolution” for Bhushan Steel, Liberty House was chosen as the preferred H1 bidder for Amtek Auto.

In an announcement to BSE, Tata Steel said it has “received a formal communication from the resolution professional of Bhushan Steel that it has been identified as the highest evaluated compliant resolution applicant to acquire stake of BSL under the corporate insolvency resolution process, or CIRP, of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).”

This followed a meeting of Bhushan Steel’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) who took the decision in favour of the Tata group company, on March 6.

The company is now in talks with the resolution professional and the CoC on the final resolution plan for Bhushan Steel, which owes banks Rs 45,000 crore.

Tata Steel had emerged as the highest bidder for Bhushan Steel, with a bid of Rs 35,000 crore, with JSW Steel finishing second with a bid of Rs 29,700 crore.

Bhushan Steel has an annual production capacity of 5.6 million tons, and will add significantly to Tata Steel’s 13 million tons. This will make Tata Steel the largest steel maker in India, overtaking JSW Steel, at least for the time being.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company has a capacity of 18 million tons a year. It has emerged as the highest bidder for Monnet Ispat, which has a capacity of 1.5 million tons.

Both Tata Steel and JSW Steel are also in the race for Bhushan Power & Steel, which has a capacity of 3 million tons a year. Although Tata Steel’s bid has emerged as the highest, it faces competition from Liberty House, which has appealed to the NCLT that its bid, which was rejected, should be considered.

Liberty House’s maiden presence

With today’s development, Liberty House is poised to make its maiden manufacturing presence in India. The company is part of the USD 10 billion GFG Alliance and is owned by Sanjeev Gupta, a British industrialist of Indian origin.

“Liberty House, part of Sanjeev Gupta's global industrial group GFG Alliance, is set to make a dramatic entry into India after being chosen as preferred H1 bidder for Amtek Auto Pvt Ltd assets which include 35 automotive component plants across India, Japan, Thailand and Spain, employing some 6,000 people,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement of Liberty as the successful preferred bidder was made in the committee of creditors meeting held on March 6 and was confirmed by the resolution professional on March 7.

“This is a very proud moment for GFG and for my family. We are very excited about this opportunity to restore a great Indian business to its rightful position and add a major new asset portfolio to our international network,” said Gupta, Executive Chairman of GFG.

“This business will be the cornerstone of our strategy to bring GREENMETAL to India and expand our footprint in the automotive sector worldwide. We look forward to working closely with the high calibre customer base Amtek Auto enjoys. We are very pleased to be able to secure the jobs of 6000 workers and welcome them to the global GFG family,” he added.

Amtek Auto had accumulated loans of Rs 12,500 crore. Apart from Liberty House, American hedge fund Deccan Value had also bid for the company.

"Liberty team will now aim to meet with all the key customers and employees to thank them for their support to the business in these difficult times and ask them to partner in Liberty’s vision of achieving transformational turnaround," said Dr Douglas Dawson, Chief Executive of Liberty Industries Group.