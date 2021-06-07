It's important to follow, run after your passion: Upasana Makati of White Print

Note to readers: Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news digital platform and CommsCredible, an integrated communications consultancy, have come together to partner with Grant Thornton Bharat, one of the largest fully integrated Assurance, Tax & Advisory firms in India, to launch Faces of Vibrant Bharat (FoVB), an initiative that tells stories of organisations making an impact on India's social fabric with their work at the grassroot level.

A midnight thought on how a day in the life of a visually impaired looked like gave birth to the idea of White Print, India's first English lifestyle magazine in Braille. Driven by the zeal to work for the community, especially the non-sighted, Makati left her plush job at a public relations agency in 2012.

"It was my visit to the National Association for Blind in Worli, Mumbai that firmed my resolve to start White Print. I was surprised to see that an association working for the visually impaired had nothing to offer them to read in their own language," says Makati.

After three months of research and eight months to register the name, White Print finally came into being in May 2013. "I didn't want it to be a charity venture and so I approached corporates for advertisements," says Makati, and it entailed "explaining to a sighted individual how a non-sighted individual would look into it" was key.

The idea of having advertisements in the magazine was clear – to embrace diversity and innovate and propel a new form of advertising, where sound had to do the talking.

The magazine is a 64-pager and covers politics, music, film, technology, art, food, travel and success stories of the common man, among others. There is a reader's section too where readers are invited to share their poems, articles, opinion pieces or anything that interests them.

From individual subscribers to hospitals, national libraries and organisations that cater to the visually impaired, White Print has a readership of 5,000+ and prints ~150 copies a month. The pandemic has had its impact on the advertising revenue of the magazine.

While creating a welcoming space for the non-sighted via White Print, Makati also creates awareness about the visually impaired through her children's literature. She turned author with her latest book, 'Run Saba, Run!' that is written with an aim to bust myths about sports played by persons with blindness.

She also launched a short music film, B for Braille (available on YouTube) to promote Braille literacy in the country. In 2016, Makati launched Tactabet - Braille Tactile alphabet books (English and Hindi) to enable integrated learning for children with low vision.

Considering the time is ripe for social enterprises, Makati believes, "it is important to follow and run after your passion. Rest will follow".

What made Makati a face of Vibrant Bharat?

“White Print is a unique publication that provides the visually impaired with a full-fledged lifestyle magazine, while also promoting Braille awareness through well-researched stories. Since its beginnings in 2013, the magazine has consistently focused on engaging content, increasing circulation as well as attracting advertisements necessary to run a magazine. In a country where almost 10 million are blind and millions more are visually impaired, this is truly a one-of a kind initiative to complete the information circle for everyone,” said Soumya Palchoudhuri, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

"India is home to more than 20 percent of the world's visually impaired population. Through White Print, Upasana has not only ensured print media is accessible for the visually impaired, but also offered a window of varied content for them. To start India’s first lifestyle magazine in Braille English, and break barriers to develop inclusive readership in the society, is what makes her a face of vibrant Bharat," said Aman Dhall, Founder, CommsCredible.