It's curtains to 7-year-long court drama as Madhu Kapur family buries the hatchet with Yes Bank

On June 9, Madhu Kapur and family decided to withdraw a lawsuit against the Yes Bank management. It brought the curtains down on a seven-year-old legal battle, 16-year-long association and bitter episodes of a family power struggle that would put Bollywood flicks to shame.

Long-running lawsuit

The Kapurs are no longer the promoters of YES Bank. To have retreated to the category of public shareholders is a dramatic change in status for the family that co-founded Yes Bank.

The lawsuit was filed on June 6, 2013 —five years after the tragic death of Ashok Kapur, Madhu’s husband and the co-founder of Yes Bank (along with Rana Kapoor) at Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, in a terrorist attack. A lot has happened in Yes Bank since then.

That was a time when the Kapur family’s relation with the Kapoors (Rana Kapoor and wife Bindu, who is the sister of Madhu) reached its lowest point. The main point of contention was representation on the board of the new -age private bank. Madhu Kapur’s family wanted due representation in the bank after her husband’s sudden demise.

But Rana Kapoor had different ideas. He seemed to dislike the idea of sharing power in the organisation, which he considered his own. Madhu Kapur’s daughter Shagun Gogia was denied board seat.

The reason cited was that Sahgun, the nominee of Madhu Kapur’s family on Yes Board, lacked the necessary experience to hold that position. The Kapurs contested this and moved the court.

The affidavit sought judicial resolution in three specific aspects—recognition and right to participate in the management of the bank, restrain individual directors from acting as such or holding themselves out as directors of the bank and restrain the bank from making or continuing with any application to any regulator/authorities for reclassifying shareholding into a non-promoter shareholding.

The story however changed after the Kapurs decided to exit the status of promoters in Yes Bank. On May 28 this year, the Kapur family wrote to Yes Bank consenting to reclassify their shareholding in the bank as ‘non-promoter shareholders’ or public shareholders. Withdrawing the lawsuit from the Bombay High Court was the logical extension of this action.

Could the Kapurs have chosen a different path?

The Kapurs didn’t really have any other option. As on March 31, 2020, Madhu Kapur held 1.12 percent in YES Bank while Mags Finvest (A Madhu Kapur Group company) had 0.30 percent, according to data from the BSE.

With such a minuscule shareholding, it wouldn’t have anyway made sense for the Kapurs to be in the promoter group. Post the bailout, the bank’s ownership went to half of the Indian banking industry, with State Bank of India as the majority shareholder with about 48 percent stake in the bank. The old promoters and legacy issues were no longer relevant to Yes Bank’s new avatar. The Kapurs, thus, chose a logical step by exiting their promoter position and the case filed in the Bombay High Court.

Things were not smooth among the partners from the beginning. Yes Bank was set up in 2004. The understanding between Kapoor and Kapur was that Rana will be the managing director and CEO while Kapur would be the non-executive chairman. The third partner Harkirat Singh left the bank soon on account of differences.

Kapoor dominated the show while Kapur remained largely on the sidelines. Prior to Yes Bank, Kapur had foreign stints with different organisations starting his career with Grindlays Bank and ABN Amro. Yes Bank was his final assignment.

Kapur’s death in 2008 was a turning point. The vacuum created by the co-founder’s death gave more space to Kapoor to have his way in the bank. And he did have his way on every business decision. Kapoor said “Yes” to most risky borrowers till the regulator said “No” to him in late 2018. It was a one-man show that eventually led to the collapse of the venture.

Post Kapur’s death, according to Yes Bank insiders, the two families developed a trust deficit that ultimately led to the power struggle. Ashok Kapur’s family was concerned about their future in Yes Bank while Rana didn’t want to give away any power.

The silent disagreements turned to open conflict when Rana Kapoor refused to give a board seat to Shagun Gogia in Yes Bank, the daughter of Ashok Kapur and Madhu Kapur (sister of Rana Kapoor’s wife, Bindu Kapoor). Since 2013, Madhu Kapur, who inherited the promoter holding from husband Ashok Kapur, has been fighting a legal battle for the joint nomination right and a board seat for her daughter, Shagun.

Kapoor was reluctant to heed their request saying that Shagun didn’t have the necessary board experience. This tug of war continued for several years. Finally, in April 2019, the two promoters — the Kapurs and Kapoor — buried the hatchet and appointed Shagun on the board of Yes Bank.

A hurried share sale

In March this year, Madhu Kapur sold 2.5 crore shares in the bank for Rs 161 crore at Rs 65 apiece. Kapur couldn’t have sold more than 25 percent of her holding as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) three-year lock-in for investors kicked in.

The irony of the events is striking. Rana Kapoor once called his holding in the bank ‘diamonds forever’ only to sell it later while Ashok Kapur’s family held on until the last moment. The Kapurs sold part of their shareholding only after the ownership changed hands at the end of a dramatic rescue deal. Compared with what the shares would have fetched during the giddy periods of Yes Bank, the Kapurs were forced to sell their remaining shares at a throwaway price.

The end

There are no winners and no losers in the prolonged tug of war for power and wealth in Yes Bank between Kapurs and Kapoors. Kapoor’s fate is hanging in balance as he is fighting a range of charges relating to quid-pro-quo deals, fraudulent transactions and RBI rule violations.

The Kapoor family’s business empire under three holding companies — MCPL, YCPL and RAB Enterprises — is in disarray. On the other hand, the Kapurs too have suffered massive wealth erosion and loss of power. So ends a 7-year-old courtroom drama.