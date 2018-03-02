It’s celeb’s pretty life: Dump the brand before taint hits your other earnings

Two years ago, when popular noodles brand Maggi came under the scanner, its then ambassador, Madhuri Dixit tweeted: "I have enjoyed Maggi noodles for years. I was very concerned after recent reports."

Dixit met Nestle officials. “Nestle has reassured me that they adhere to stringent testing for quality and safety and are working with the authorities closely," read her next tweet.

Cut to 2018. Nirav Modi and his brand of diamond jewellery have come under the scanner after the fraud connected to Punjab National Bank came to light. But this time brand ambassadors were more annoyed than concerned. They were cheated too!

Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu have aired their annoyance. While Ranaut and Basu accused Gitanjali Gems of breach of contract, Chopra, the global ambassador of Nirav Modi Jewels, sought legal counsel to dissociate her contract with the company. She also claimed that she was not paid her dues.

But why did these celebrities wait for the Rs 11,000-crore and growing, scam to unearth? Perhaps, protesting while wearing the glittering pieces of jewellery may have reduced the brand value of these celebrities.

“While you are endorsing a brand, it is a big one coming out in the open to complain about nonpayment of fees; might be too petty an issue to protest. It might spoil your image as a brand ambassador and your prospect of becoming one for other brands might also diminish,” said Harish Bijoor, brand strategist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.

But why did the celebrities want to dissociate with Nirav Modi altogether and what sets it apart from the Maggi dispute. “While Nirav Modi is the poster boy for brand Nirav Modi, Maggi is not the only product from brand Nestle,” said Saurabh Uboweja, international brand expert and CEO Brands of Desire.

Uboweja calls the case of Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu and Kangana Ranaut a case of nothing more than that of a ‘vendor asking for payments’.

“The contracts happened when the actors were friends with Modi and non-payment wasn’t an issue and could be delayed to an agreed time. With the man in question being declared a fraudster these stars do not want their equity to be linked with the brand’s equity,” added Uboweja.

Celebrities being bothered about their brand image is a phenomenon of the recent past. According to Uboweja, celebrities now believe in their social image. Virat Kohli for instance had announced some time back that he wouldn’t want to advertise/ endorse a cola brand.

Colas have fallen off the favourite drink radar just recently. “Sachin Tendulkar also endorsed a cola brand. That doesn’t mean he was unethical. It is just that cola wasn’t considered unhealthy then. Just like a crime is not a crime until it is discovered. Dissociation from brand Nirav Modi comes from a similar sentiment,” Uboweja added.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador for PNB but he has not commented on the scam yet. “Perhaps a branch level issue is too small a concern for the Indian skipper and also he's been lucky that fans haven’t trolled him,” said a senior brand consultant from Delhi.