App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITI to have order book of about Rs 10,000 cr by March-end

State-run electronics firm ITI Limited will have order booking of about Rs 10,000 crore by end of this month, according to a parliamentary panel's report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run electronics firm ITI Limited will have order booking of about Rs 10,000 crore by end of this month, according to a parliamentary panel's report.

"The total order booking of ITI will be about Rs 10,000 crore by March 31, 2018. ITI will achieve this target in the year 2018-19," the report of Standing Committee on Information Technology said.

Recently, the state-run firm bagged a Rs 840 crore order for smart meters, and Rs 8,000 crore worth orders are expected from ASCON project phase IV. ITI being L1 in many tenders would also get orders of about Rs 700–800 crore before March 2018, the report said.

The DoT shared with the committee that during 2016-17, Palakkad unit of ITI earned maximum profit and Rae Bareli unit was under maximum loss.

At the end of third quarter of 2017-18, all the units except Naini (Allahabad) were earning profits and it is expected that Naini unit also will become profitable during 2018-19.

The business vertical of Naini Unit is solar panel manufacturing and a 30 MW solar plant has been established for taking up panel manufacturing.

"ITI has received contract of establishment of 14 MW solar plant and we are actively participating Bhartanet project where in the solar panel requirement will be met by Naini unit," DoT informed the panel.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC