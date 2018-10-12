ITI gets LoI from RajCOMP for Rs 334 cr RajNet project

State-owned ITI Ltd on Friday said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from RajCOMP Info Services Ltd., a Government of Rajasthan Undertaking to execute theRajNet project, worth about Rs 334 crore.

Under the project, ITI is expected to establish 40,000 outdoor Wi-Fi access points in Rajasthan, the company said in a release. It said the project envisages supply, installation and maintenance of outdoor Wi-Fi access points along with associated RF Radio equipment in six months followed by operation and maintenance of the network for five years.

"This order from the Rajasthan government to establish wi-fi outdoor access points in the state is expected to enhance the broadband accessibility in remote villages and complement the efforts of Bharatnet phase 1 and 2 to provide last-mile connectivity in far-flung areas of the country," ITILimited Chairman and Managing Director K Alagesan said.

The RajNet project of the Rajasthan government is expected to ensure connectivity availability till the Gram Panchayat level through multiple mechanisms, like, Broadband, SATCOM, OTA, LAN and SWAN.