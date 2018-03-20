App
Mar 20, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

itel to bolster smartphone play in India, to launch Android Go device soon

itel, which is among the top three players in the feature phone segment in India, is a part of the Transsion Group that also sells handsets under Tecno and Infinix. The Group also holds majority stake in a joint venture that operates Spice Mobile.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Chinese handset maker itel plans to introduce over 15 new feature and smartphones this year, including an entry-level Android Go Oreo edition device, as it looks to strengthen its foothold in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market.

"Efficiency and innovation are the key to success in the Indian market... This year, we plan to bring in 8-10 more smartphone models, including an Android Go device. These devices will have the best-in-class features at affordable prices," Transsion India Managing Director Marco Ma told PTI.

He added that the Android Go device is expected to be launched within two months.

Google had recently unveiled its Android Oreo Go edition for smartphones that have 1GB RAM or less. These low-cost smartphones are expected to play an important role in further expanding internet adoption in markets like India.

Players like Micromax have already announced new devices to be powered by the Android Go Oreo OS.

Ma said itel is focussed on bringing the best features at affordable prices.

"Smartphones is the future. But whether it is feature phones or smartphones, we want to give options to customers," he said adding that itel will also introduce 5-6 new models of feature phones in the Indian market this year.

While Ma declined to comment on the specific revenue numbers, he said itel is the largest revenue contributor to Transsion's topline in India.

