ITDC to hire hospitality firm to manage, operate Hotel Kalinga Ashok

The government is looking at entering into agreement with reputed hotel operators to run Hotel Kalinga Ashok in Bhubaneswar.

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) currently has a network of 5 Ashok Group of Hotels. Kalinga Ashok, Bhubaneswar, a unit of ITDC, is the central government undertaking hotel.

"ITDC has decided to hire a reputed hotel operator for operating and maintaining the Hotel in the state of Odisha," as per the Request for Proposal (RFP).

According to the RFP, ITDC proposes to contract reputed hotel operators to manage the property on 'as-is, where-is' basis presently operative at leasehold land.

ITDC intends to do partnership with a reputed hotel chain to operate the property for the period of 30 years.

Interested buyers will have to submit their bids by August 20 and selection will be done through a competitive bidding or open tender process, the RFP said.

The selected entity will market the hotel property and provide all related services to the guests as per the standards of 3 stars or above.

Kalinga Ashok is located on two land parcels. One land parcel is on leasehold basis with Odisha government measuring 3.121 acres and the other land parcel is freehold measuring 1.89 acres. The hotel has 36 rooms, including 4 suites.

The RFP also said that the entity entering into partnership with ITDC has to use the brand name 'Ashok' under which the hotel is operated by ITDC or can operate the hotel during under its own brand name in conjugation with the name of 'Ashok'.