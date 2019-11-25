App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITD Cementation bags projects worth over Rs 3,400cr

One of the orders is from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for design and construction of underground structures of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, phase-2.

Representative image
ITD Cementation India on Monday said it has bagged orders worth over Rs 3,400 crore from various government entities. In a filing to the BSE the company said it has five Letters of Acceptance (LoAs) from the entities concerned.

Besides, it has got three LoAs from Ircon International for tunnelling works on Sivok (West Bengal) to Rangpo (Sikkim) New Single Broad Gauge Railway Line Project comprising construction of six tunnels, the filing said.

ITD Cementation has bagged a project from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for construction of sewer tunnel and allied works.

ITD Cementation India has presence in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams and irrigation, highways, bridges and flyovers, among others.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 02:16 pm

