Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITC's investment in Uttarakhand crosses Rs 1,400 cr

ITC will be able to scale this up, given the future potential of the state, Puri said in a statement on the occasion of Uttarakhand Sumit.

ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri on October 7 said the company's investments in Uttarakhand over the years have already crossed an outlay of Rs 1,400 crore.

ITC has an expanding presence in the state across all three sectors of its economy – agriculture, manufacturing and service, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Uttarakhand's first investors summit on October 7.
