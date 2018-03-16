App
Mar 16, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITC to file 3rd FIR in Delhi against videos on plastic in 'Aashirvaad Atta'

The company has already filed FIRs in Kolkata and Hyderabad.

FMCG major ITC today said it would file an FIR in the national capital, the third in the country, against circulation of videos which claimed presence of plastic in its 'Aashirvaad Atta'.

"We are now in the process to file another FIR in Delhi in coming few days," ITC Divisional Chief Executive (Foods) Hemant Malik told PTI here.

Though the matter is under investigation by cyber cells of police in the respective states, some new names have cropped up, necessitating another complaint in the case, he added.

Malik said the first video claiming presence of plastic appeared in July 2017 and was telecast on a local TV channel in Siliguri, West Bengal.

"We immediately contacted the channel and they withdrew it. Later, some more channels played it in some other parts of the country. Then we moved the City Civil Court in Bengaluru, restraining anyone from circulating any such videos," he added.

Claiming that 'Aashirvaad Atta' is fully safe for consumption, Malik said what was being called plastic was in reality wheat protein that is an integral component of wheat.

"Even FSSAI mandates that wheat flour should contain a minimum of six per cent gluten, which is wheat protein, on a dry weight basis. Indian wheat typically has 9-10 per cent gluten. We urge our consumers not to be misled by false and malicious videos," he added.

Malik said the latest round of fake videos are being circulated in social media from February this year and it has affected ITC as well as other organised players' sale of atta brands.

