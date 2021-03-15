English
ITC to expand chocolates, staples portfolio: Report

ITC will reportedly launch rice and pulses under the Aashirvaad brand.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
chocolate (Representative image)

ITC plans to expand its offerings in categories such as chocolates and staples, after a foray into cakes and milkshakes, as it tries to boost its food portfolio.

ITC is expected to launch packs of chocolates priced in the range of Rs 5 to 10, under the Fantastik brand, according to a  BloombergQuint report. For this offering, it has already installed chillers in shops in North India.

The consumer goods major might also launch rice and pulses under its Aashirvaad brand, a source told the business news website. ITC already sells salt, atta and ghee under the Aashirvaad brand.

ITC's new products will be available in a month. Through the product launches, the company is working towards generating Rs 100,000-crore revenue from its fast-moving consumer goods  (FMCG) business, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

ITC did not respond when contacted by Bloomberg Quint.

ITC has already launched three variants of cakes under the Sunfeast Caker brand at Rs 10 a pack, and three flavours of Sunfeast Wonderz Milk priced at around Rs 25-35.

The products help ITC compete with Britannia in the cakes and biscuits segments, and with Amul in the milkshakes category.
TAGS: #ITC
first published: Mar 15, 2021 12:22 pm

