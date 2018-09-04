ITC plans to take on Amul, Britannia, Coke with milk-based beverages

The ready-to-drink, milk-based beverage space is likely to see heightened competition ahead among players such as Amul, Britannia Industries and Coca-Cola as ITC looks to foray into this space. The Kolkata-based multi-business enterprise is set to launch its new product range - Sunfeast Wonderz - next month, as per a report in The Economic Times.

As per the report, the company claims said its new product is different from existing beverages in the category as it contain real fruit pulp versus artificial flavours used in existing products.

ITC will manufacture the beverage range at its new facility in Kapurthala, Punjab, where it has invested in an aseptic pet facility, it said.

At first, the company will launch the product in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Later, the product is likely to be rolled out across the nation.

Asked about venturing into ready to drink milk beverages, Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – Foods at ITC, said the market for the product has seen "high growth in the recent past, with a paradigm shift to healthier beverages. We believe innovative offerings in this segment could have great potential in the future."

According to a survey conducted by global market intelligence agency Mintel, there was an increase in share of flavoured milk products in dairy drink introductions in India to 39 percent in 2017 as against 20 percent in 2012.