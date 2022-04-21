English
    ITC plans to broaden dairy products portfolio, tap Bengal's low' milk availability

    Per capita availability of milk in West Bengal is 'low', one-third of the national average of 427 grams per day, he said.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
    Representative image: (Reuters)

    Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd is looking to widen its product portfolio in the dairy segment and tap the low milk consumption in West Bengal, a company official said on Thursday. Per capita availability of milk in West Bengal is 'low', one-third of the national average of 427 grams per day, he said.

    We want to widen the range of dairy products from milk, ghee, curd, lassi, paneer. We keep studying consumers' requirement and accordingly launching new products, ITC Chief Operating Officer for dairy and beverages Sanjay Singal said.



    first published: Apr 21, 2022 07:48 pm
