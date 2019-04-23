ITC moves NCLT against Hotel Leelaventure

Diverdified group ITC has moved National Company Law Tribunal against Hotel Leelaventure alleging "oppression and mismanagement".

ITC's current plea was mentioned before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow, Hotel Leelaventure said in a regulatory filing.

ITC, along with the petition has also filed two application seeking waiver of the requirement of minimum threshold of 10 percent shareholding, it added.

As per the latest information available on bourses, ITC holds a total of 7.92 percent share stake in Hotel Leelaventure.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure Ltd were trading at Rs 10.46 on the BSE during afternoon trade, down 0.38 percent from its previous close.