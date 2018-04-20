App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC likely to test 295-312: Sumeet Bagadia

"We are expecting an upside movement in the counter up to the level of Rs 295-312 while downside support comes at Rs 253," says Sumeet Bagadia, Associate Director, Research at choiceindia.com.

Sumeet Bagadia

Since last two days, ITC has been trading above its 200 days moving average which is placed at Rs 272.20 level, moreover, the volume activity also was very appealing during this phase indicates a positive sight for the counter in coming trading sessions.

Moreover, it seems that the stock is forming a Double Bottom formation which is a bullish reversal pattern and suggests a northward direction for the counter.

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 367.70, the stock gave a healthy correction with above-average volume; however, the stock had managed to pause its further downside movement at Rs 250 level which is a 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level of its previous up move from Rs 222 level to rs 367.70 level, which shows a bounce back movement in the counter.

Sumeet Bagadia
Sumeet Bagadia
Associate Director|Choice Broking

On a weekly chart, the stock has confirmed an Inverted Hammer Candlestick with the support of its previous bottom which is normally considered as a classic reversal formation.

Even the stock has been continuously trading above its 200 weeks moving average since last many weeks which suggest s that the long-term trend of the stock is positive and based on the stock may accelerate its upside movement.

A weekly momentum indicator RSI reading is at 58.21 level with a positive crossover, apart from it, the RSI has a strong support of 40 marks from where it bounced back in the past as well which points out for a positive breath in the stock.

Based on the above technical structure, we are expecting an upside movement in the counter up to the level of Rs 295-312 while downside support comes at Rs 253.

Disclaimer: The author is Associate Director, Research at choiceindia.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#ITC #Stocks Views

