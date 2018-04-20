ITC likely to test 295-312: Sumeet Bagadia

Sumeet Bagadia

Since last two days, ITC has been trading above its 200 days moving average which is placed at Rs 272.20 level, moreover, the volume activity also was very appealing during this phase indicates a positive sight for the counter in coming trading sessions.

Moreover, it seems that the stock is forming a Double Bottom formation which is a bullish reversal pattern and suggests a northward direction for the counter.

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 367.70, the stock gave a healthy correction with above-average volume; however, the stock had managed to pause its further downside movement at Rs 250 level which is a 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level of its previous up move from Rs 222 level to rs 367.70 level, which shows a bounce back movement in the counter.

On a weekly chart, the stock has confirmed an Inverted Hammer Candlestick with the support of its previous bottom which is normally considered as a classic reversal formation.

Even the stock has been continuously trading above its 200 weeks moving average since last many weeks which suggest s that the long-term trend of the stock is positive and based on the stock may accelerate its upside movement.

A weekly momentum indicator RSI reading is at 58.21 level with a positive crossover, apart from it, the RSI has a strong support of 40 marks from where it bounced back in the past as well which points out for a positive breath in the stock.

Based on the above technical structure, we are expecting an upside movement in the counter up to the level of Rs 295-312 while downside support comes at Rs 253.

