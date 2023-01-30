 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ITC inaugurates Rs 450 crore food manufacturing, logistics facility in Telangana

Jan 30, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated FMCG major ITC's Rs 450 crore state-of-the-art Integrated Food Manufacturing and Logistics Facility at Medak.

The inauguration was done in the presence of Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd, a press release form ITC said.

Spread over nearly 59 acres of land, the food processing facility with a built up area of 6.5 lakh sq ft entails an initial investment outlay of Rs 450 crore which will create large scale livelihoods across sustainable agri-value chains.

The future-ready facility, equipped with end-to-end digital infrastructure, will be producing ITCs world-class foods brands including Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips and Yippee! Noodles among others, in phases, it said.