ITC inaugurates Rs 450 crore food manufacturing, logistics facility in Telangana

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated FMCG major ITC's Rs 450 crore state-of-the-art Integrated Food Manufacturing and Logistics Facility at Medak.

The inauguration was done in the presence of Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd, a press release form ITC said.

Spread over nearly 59 acres of land, the food processing facility with a built up area of 6.5 lakh sq ft entails an initial investment outlay of Rs 450 crore which will create large scale livelihoods across sustainable agri-value chains.

The future-ready facility, equipped with end-to-end digital infrastructure, will be producing ITCs world-class foods brands including Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips and Yippee! Noodles among others, in phases, it said.

Commenting on the launch of the facility, Sanjiv Puri said, "ITC has been strengthening its footprint in Telangana across all three sectors – agriculture, manufacturing and services. Encouraged by the immense potential that the State offers, we have invested in a world-class Integrated Food Manufacturing and Logistics Facility here in Medak." This unit will also be a flag-bearer of sustainability given the multi-dimensional initiatives that will support sustainable and inclusive growth as well as promote extensive use of renewable energy, he further said.