English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ITC inaugurates Rs 450 crore food manufacturing, logistics facility in Telangana

    The inauguration was done in the presence of Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd, a press release form ITC said.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

    Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated FMCG major ITC's Rs 450 crore state-of-the-art Integrated Food Manufacturing and Logistics Facility at Medak.

    The inauguration was done in the presence of Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd, a press release form ITC said.

    Spread over nearly 59 acres of land, the food processing facility with a built up area of 6.5 lakh sq ft entails an initial investment outlay of Rs 450 crore which will create large scale livelihoods across sustainable agri-value chains.

    The future-ready facility, equipped with end-to-end digital infrastructure, will be producing ITCs world-class foods brands including Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips and Yippee! Noodles among others, in phases, it said.