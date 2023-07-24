ITC Hotels share price pegged at Rs 20, say analysts

Prabhudas Lilladher said that the timing for de-merger is right as the hotels industry is doing well after a long period of time, which can be reflected in higher average room rates and occupancy levels

Analysts estimate ITC Hotels’ share price to be between Rs 15 to Rs 23. Meanwhile, the street is pegging the stock to be around Rs 21, going by the correction seen in July 24 trade.

ITC Limited shares closed 4.3 percent down at Rs 469.35 on the National Stock Exchange.

According to data by Jefferies, ITC’s hotel business contributes 4 percent to the company’s total revenues. However, 21 percent of the capex is spent on its hotel business only.

This is why Jefferies is ascribing it an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x, which is at a discount to its target for Indian Hotels, which is a leader in the segment. However, domestic broking firms are giving ITC Hotels and Indian Hotels an equal valuation.

Post-pandemic, ITC’s hotel business rebounded as there was a huge demand for hotels after COVID-19 as restrictions started easing. In FY23, the hotel business revenue increased almost two times to around Rs 2,500 crore.

Prabhudas Lilladher said that the timing for de-merger is right as the hotel industry is doing well after a long period of time, which can be reflected in higher average room rates and occupancy levels. The future outlook for the hotel industry also remains positive as the cricket world cup and G20 will derive strong demand and growth in the Indian hotel industry.

ITC Hotels also has a strong pipeline of projects lined up for the next quarters like Welcomhotel, Mementos, Storri and Fortune Brands, the company said in its Q4FY23 investor presentation. EBITDA margins for ITC’s hotels business in the same period have increased by 1,170 basis points year-on-year.

ITC Limited on July 24 announced the demerger of the hotel business under a scheme of arrangement. After the demerger, ITC will hold 40 percent of the hotel business and the rest 60 percent will be held by existing shareholders proportionate to their stake in ITC.

“The proposed demerger of the hotels business is a testament to the Company’s commitment to creating sustained value for stakeholders,” said Sanjiv Puri, Chairman of ITC in a press release. He further said that in the proposed reorganization, both ITC and the new entity (ITC Hotels) will continue to benefit from it.

