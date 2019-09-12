App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

ITC Hotels not to use single-use plastic in front of the house area by October

"With responsible luxury as our guiding premise, ITC Hotels continues to uphold its commitment to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle," ITC Hotels Division Technical, EHS and Sustainablity VP H C Vinayaka said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ITC's hospitality arm ITC Hotels has said as part of adopting sustainable practises, it will eliminate single-use plastic products for front of the house areas by October 2019. ITC Hotels has been adapting sustainable practises for over two decades now, it said in a statement.

Having started much early with the elimination of single-use plastic products, the ITC Hotels chain will have no 'single use plastic product' for front of the house area by October 2019, he added.

Having started much early with the elimination of single-use plastic products, the ITC Hotels chain will have no 'single use plastic product' for front of the house area by October 2019, he added.

"Simultaneously, work is already in progress to eliminate the same from back of the areas as well," Vinayaka said.

Front of the house area refers to space where a customer has engagement during his stay at a hotel, including the lobby and dining areas.

Back of the house includes administration offices, kitchen, pantry, maintenance and engineering.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Business #Companies

