ITC hotel demerger LIVE Updates: Listing date, share price likely at analyst call today

July 27, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST



ITC has chosen a structure that keeps some of the pie for itself. It will own a 40 percent stake in the hotel company, and the remaining 60 percent will be allotted to ITC’s shareholders.

The structure’s purpose is not clear. Of course, ITC will be entitled to the value of this stake if it decides to sell it at some point. But, ITC has no real need for cash. And, even in a clean spin-off ITC’s appointees would have indirect management control over the hotels business. But that was not enough it appears, and it wanted a substantial financial stake to go with it, either to cement its control or profit from it at a later stage.