ITC hotel demerger LIVE Updates: Listing date, share price likely at analyst call today

ITC's proposed restructuring would pave the way for the hotel business to operate as a separate entity in the rapidly expanding hospitality industry, focusing on its growth path with an optimal capital structure. The FMCG giant will own 40 percent of the demerged hotel firm, with the remaining 60 percent being held by current ITC stockholders.
The structure’s purpose is not clear. Of course, ITC will be entitled to the value of this stake if it decides to sell it at some point. But, ITC has no real need for cash. And, even in a clean spin-off ITC’s appointees would have indirect management control over the hotels business. But that was not enough it appears, and it wanted a substantial financial stake to go with it, either to cement its control or profit from it at a later stage.
On the positive side, the hotels business will exit its balance sheet and that will improve ITC’s return ratios and improve ITC’s valuations but not to the extent if this had been a clean demerger.A clean demerger is one where the business is spun-off to a new company, with all shareholders getting shares in the new entity that mirrors their existing shareholding.
Last week, ITC Ltd became the seventh Indian listed company to cross the Rs 6 lakh crore market cap mark for the first time after its shares rallied over 48 percent so far this year.
ITC's impressive performance across all its business segments, including cigarette, FMCG, paper, and hotels made it an attractive choice for investors.
“Creation of a hospitality-focused entity will engender the next horizon of growth and value creation by harnessing the exciting opportunities in the Indian hospitality industry. In the proposed reorganization, both ITC and the new entity will continue to benefit from institutional synergies,” said Sanjiv Puri, Chairman of ITC.
The hotel company’s capital will bloat as it will issue shares in lieu of consideration for the hotels business to ITC, which forms the 40 percent stake. In addition, shares will be allotted to ITC’s shareholders representing the balance 60 percent. Therefore, minority shareholders of the hotels company won’t be entitled to all of its earnings.
This strategic move aims to ensure the company's continued interest in the hospitality sector, providing long-term stability and support to the new entity for accelerated growth and sustained value creation.