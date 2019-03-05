App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITC hikes prices of Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan

The Kolkata-headquartered company has increased the prices by about 7 percent to 14 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Leading cigarette maker ITC has increased the price of three brands - Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan.

When contacted, an ITC spokesperson said: "Prices of a few select brands have been marginally revised."

Price of Flake excel is hiked by 11 per cent, Bristol by 6.7 per cent and Capstan by 14.5 per cent by the company.

These three brands together contribute around 10 per cent to 13 per cent of total cigarette sales of ITC.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 06:21 pm

tags #Business #ITC

