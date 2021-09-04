MARKET NEWS

Italian firm Enel considering to enter India's power distribution market: Report

The report comes amid the government's move to reform the country's power distribution sector.

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 05:42 PM IST

Enel Group, the Italian electricity distributor, is exploring the possibility of entering the power distribution market in India, the company's Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace said on September 4, news agency Reuters reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
Tags: #Enel Group #power discoms #power distribution
first published: Sep 4, 2021 05:42 pm

