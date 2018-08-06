Italian bike-maker Benelli signs MoU for plant in Telangana

Benelli had hinted on launching two new bikes at the launch of 302R

Italian motorcycle-maker Benelli today signed an MoU with Telangana government and Adishwar Auto Ride International (AARI), a subsidiary of Mahavir Group, for setting a manufacturing facility here.

The group company would initially start assembling CKD (completely knocked down) kits of the bike here for Benelli and the partnership entitles Adishwar to assemble, manufacture bikes and import exclusive range of the bikes from Italy and SouthEast Asian regions, managing director of Benelli India Vikas Jhabakh said in a press conference.

Established in 1911, Benelli is one of the oldest Italian motorcycle-manufacturer and has presence in over 60 countries such as America, Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

"In 2005, Benelli became part of Qjian Jiang Group, China. As of now, we are selling about 2,500 bikes in India. We aim to assemble 10,000 units in the first phase. Once we reach that figure, we aim to go in for production here," he said.

The first bike would roll out in October this year and Benelli plans to roll out four or six models in the Indian market by end-2019, he said. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Ramarao assured the bike-maker of cooperation in setting up its facility here.

Director of Benelli George Wang said, Our partnership with the Telangana government and Adishwar Auto Ride India reassures their long-term goal of 'Make in India' super bikes.