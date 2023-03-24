It was clear India won't be spared by the impact of Covid-19, recalls PM Modi in 'The Vial - India's Vaccine Story'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ --- History TV18’s brand new documentary about the country’s incredible Covid-19 vaccine journey. (Screengrab)

India's vaccination drive to battle coronavirus proved to be the largest in the world. In History TV18’s brand new documentary titled 'The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the onset of the pandemic, it became clear that India won't be spared by the deadly impact of the virus.

The documentary, which released on March 24, chronicles the process of development of the Covid vaccines in India and is also the first documentary to feature PM Modi where he speaks in detail about India’s victory over the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that as soon as the global condition worsened and multiple deaths were being reported in hospitals worldwide, it would have been careless to assume that it won't impact India given how the world is inter-connected, inter-related and inter-dependent.

Follow India's vaccine story documentary on Histroy TV18 on Twitter via #IndiaVaccineStory

PM Modi said Covid-induced lockdowns resulted in strict curfews, economic slowdown, supply chain disruptions, and called the large-scale lockdown as another 'wonder of the world'.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He said at that given point of time, healthcare services were only available for ideal conditions. When Covid struck, healthcare systems collapsed.

Talking about developing a Covid vaccine amid mass deaths, he said, "There were two ways to go about the situation. Either we would've waited for another foreign country to develop a vaccine or we, in India, would've developed a vaccine by analysing Geonomics and keeping the Indian population in mind".

The government was willing to invest and make quick-paced decisions. "We decided India should make its own vaccine ... the government approach was important here."

Modi said that in a few days it became clear the government needed to work on a big scale and on multiple prospects. "We constantly kept strategising, instilling confidence among citizens and became successful," he added.

'The Vial’ brings to life the inside story of what went into producing the Covid-19 vaccine vial, unfolding the story behind India’s success in developing, manufacturing and delivering the Covid-19 vaccine in unprecedented timelines. The 60-minute documentary is narrated by renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee.