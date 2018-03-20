IT stocks unfazed by introduction of Bill to protect call centre jobs in US

Information technology (IT) stocks on Tuesday were unperturbed by the introduction of a Bill to take on call-centres.

Shares such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, KPIT and TCS rose 1-3 percent during the day. The Nifty IT index was up over 1 percent.

A legislation has been introduced in the Congress that would require call centre employees overseas to disclose their location and give customers a right to ask to transfer their call to a service agent in the US.

Introduced by Senator Sherrod Brown from Ohio, the legislation also proposes to create a public list of companies that would outsource call centre jobs and give preference in federal contracts to companies that haven’t shipped these jobs overseas.

The Bill also guarantees US customers the right to ask to transfer their call to a customer service agent who is physically located in the US.

For far too long, US trade and tax policy has encouraged a corporate business model that shuts down operations in Ohio, cashes in on a tax credit at the expense of working Americans, and ships production to Reynosa, Mexico or Wuhan and China, he said.

“Jobs at call centres are some of the most vulnerable to offshoring. Too many companies have packed up their call centers in Ohio and across the country, and moved to India or Mexico,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)