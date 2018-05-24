App
May 24, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

IT stocks in focus: Infosys, TCS surge up to 3 pc

IT stocks were in limelight today, rising up to 3 percent, on weak rupee that hit a near 18-month low yesterday, a trend which is largely seen as positive for export-focussed sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT stocks were in limelight today, rising up to 3 percent, on weak rupee that hit a near 18-month low yesterday, a trend which is largely seen as positive for export-focussed sectors. Shares of Infosys rose by 3.09 percent, TCS 3.08 percent, HCL Technologies 1.86 percent, Hexaware Technologies 1.85 percent, Tech Mahindra 1.75 percent and Wipro 0.36 percent on the BSE.

Led by gains in these stocks, the BSE IT index ended at 13,529.48, up 2.45 percent.

"Market reversed from day's low despite global trade worries as weak INR gave room for export oriented sectors to surge," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The rupee yesterday plummeted by a massive 38 paise to hit a near 18-month low of 68.42 against the US dollar.

The BSE Sensex surged over 318 points to close at 34,663.11 driven by rally in IT stocks.

