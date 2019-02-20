App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

It seems PM Narendra Modi is not in mood to give befitting reply to Pakistan: Hardik Patel

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday said it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in a mood to give a befitting reply to Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

"I can say with confidence that PM Modi is not in a mood to give befitting reply to Pakistan because there is a difference in his thinking, policy and ideologies," Patel said in a press conference here.

"When intelligence agencies had alerted that a big incident could happen in Jammu and Kashmir, then why were the CRPF personnel were sent via road," he posed.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In a strong warning to Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had declared that those responsible will pay a "very heavy price" and said the security forces have been given a free hand to decide on the timing, place and nature of their response to the carnage that left 40 CRPF men dead.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hardik Patel #India #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Politics

