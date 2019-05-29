IT, real estate among the highest paying sectors for apprentices: Report

The stipend of apprentices in the IT, construction and real estate, and financial services sectors are among the highest, according to the TeamLease Skill University Stipend Primer report.

One of the reasons for the rise in stipend is the growing demand for skilled talent and revision of the Apprenticeship Act of 1961, it noted.

The report revealed that amendments to the Act, which revised the stipend amount and brought the services sector under purview to increase employer engagement with youngsters, has resulted in 15 percent increase in apprenticeships in 2015-16, as against 2014-15.

These measures, the report said, increased apprenticeships not only in traditional manufacturing but also in newer sectors such as tourism and hospitality, and IT & IT-enabled services (ITeS).

In terms of pay under Other Employability Enhancement Schemes (OEES), minimum wages in New Delhi is among the highest across sectors at an average of Rs 13,584, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 11,588. Rajasthan pays the least at Rs 5,538.

Top paying sectors include construction and real estate, IT and ITeS, automotive, travel and hospitality, financial services and consumer products.

On average under OEES, apprentices who hold a diploma will get a wage of Rs 10,466 in IT & ITeS, Rs 10,081 in tourism and hospitality, Rs 9,486 in real estate, Rs 10,298 in banking and financial services, and Rs 9,874 in consumer products.

In addition, while large businesses paid significantly higher stipends than medium and small businesses, the difference in stipends between medium and small businesses is not very significant, the report added.

Even as the employers are willing to shell out more in terms of stipend, their expectations have increased as well.

According to the report, a significant number of employers expect applicants to possess soft skills and basic domain knowledge especially in the field of IT, finance and accounting and production and manufacturing.

In fact, for apprentices in HR, sales and marketing, soft skills weigh a lot more than functional knowledge.