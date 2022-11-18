 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT raids land owners in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa; seizes Rs 1,300 crore

Nov 18, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

The CBDT has found that several land owners had hidden their income from the transfer of land, as well inflated costs, to show reduced capital gains.

The Income Tax (IT) department discovered unaccounted income worth more than Rs 1,300 crore after it searched 50 locations belonging to people who had signed Joint Development Agreements (JDA) with real estate developers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Goa, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Additionally, undisclosed cash and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 24 crore has also been seized by the CBDT.

The CBDT said they have seized evidence linked to sale agreements, development agreements, and occupancy certificates (OC).

"The evidence reveals that the land owners had not disclosed capital gains income accrued on the transfer of land for development through JDAs with developers, even after the issue of OCs by the authorities," the CBDT added.

Accrued income is revenue that has been earned, but is yet to be received.

Additionally, it was discovered that the land owners had been hiding the consideration paid for the transfer land, and fraudulently inflating the cost of acquisition and other charges, to reduce their income from capital gains.

