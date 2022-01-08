MARKET NEWS

IT Q3 earnings: how will revenue growth, guidance & commentary on supply pan out?

IT majors will kick off the December quarter results season next week. The street expects Q3FY22 to be another strong quarter of growth for Indian IT players. Will midcaps outperform tech giants and will companies upgrade revenue guidance post-Q3 earnings? Watch the video to find out

