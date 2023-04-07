 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT hiring expected to be grim for six months as companies wait and watch

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

The expectation is that the second half of FY24 will be better than the first half.

Hiring is expected to be down for the next six months in IT.

Staffing experts expect the next six months – the first two quarters of FY24 – to be grim for IT hiring, which comes ahead of companies reporting their results for the final quarter of FY23 and the full year from next week. Hiring trends will be keenly watched, as net headcount additions are considered to be an indicator of demand amid a larger challenging macroeconomic climate.

There was a marked decrease in net addition in each quarter of FY23, a trend expected to continue as companies report fourth-quarter earnings. However, while this has been considered a “correction” from the overheated market of the preceding year, experts say it is now only a factor of demand.

“Hiring trend for this quarter (Q4FY23) obviously is very flattish, or I should say it has gone down… The previous quarter was itself very low. There absolutely have been no requirements flowing in from the companies as most of them are in a wait-and-watch mode,” said Sunil Chemmankotil, CEO of TeamLease Digital.

The slowdown in Q4 is also clear from the job trend data. According to Xpheno’s Jobs Report for March 2023, the IT sector's active job openings closed 56 percent lower than in the same period last year.