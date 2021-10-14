business IT growth, startup boom to sustain: Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh Debjani Ghosh, the President of software body Nasscom spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on a range of vital topics - Is the growth in IT here to stay? - How long is the war for talent going to last? - Are companies doing enough to bring women back to work? - What are the new job roles getting created? - Is the startup and unicorn boom here to stay? Tune in for all the insights!