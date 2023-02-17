 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I-T Dept on BBC surveys: 'Tax not paid on certain remittances'

Feb 17, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

The tax department also claimed that the income and profit shown by BBC is "not commensurate with the scale of operations in India".

The I-T department conducted searches at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai

The Income Tax Department on February 17 said its "surveys" at the premises of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over the past few days revealed that the media entity had not paid tax on certain remittances.

The survey also revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages, apart from English, "the income and profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India", according to a statement issued by the taxation body.

The I-T department said it gathered "several evidences" pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that "tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group".

Sleuths of the I-T department had conducted the survey at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai-based offices for around 58 hours, till late on February 16. The action was taken under 133A of the Income- Tax Act.