I-T Dept on BBC surveys: 'Tax not paid on certain remittances'

The Income Tax Department on February 17 said its "surveys" at the premises of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over the past few days revealed that the media entity had not paid tax on certain remittances.

The survey also revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages, apart from English, "the income and profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India", according to a statement issued by the taxation body.

The I-T department said it gathered "several evidences" pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that "tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group".

Sleuths of the I-T department had conducted the survey at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai-based offices for around 58 hours, till late on February 16. The action was taken under 133A of the Income- Tax Act.

The survey operation has resulted in "unearthing of crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital evidences and documents" which will be further examined in due course, the statement said. The survey has also thrown up "several discrepancies and inconsistencies" with regard to transfer pricing documentation, the I-T department said, adding that such discrepancies relate to level of relevant "Function, Asset and Risk (FAR) analysis", "incorrect use of comparables which are applicable to determine the correct Arms Length Price (ALP)" and "inadequate revenue apportionment", among others.

RBI Bulletin: UPI transaction growth falls in January 2023 from January 2022 During the course of the survey, it was detected that services of "seconded employees have been utilised" for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned, the taxation body said. "Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done," it added. The I-T department also claimed that BBC used "dilatory tactics" in the context of producing documents or agreements that were sought by the officials. Despite such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media activity, the statement clarified. The I-T surveys at BBC's premises comes weeks after the media group released a two-part documentary, that raised questions on the handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots by the then state government headed by Narendra Modi. The second part of the documentary also questioned the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), brought by the Modi-headed central government in 2019. The Opposition parties questioned the timing behind I-T surveys, calling it an attack on the functioning of the free press. "Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of press under the Modi government. This is done with brazen and unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on February 15. The ruling BJP, however, noted that the I-T department conducts surveys if it detects irregularities. "No one can be above the law of the country," senior party leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said.

