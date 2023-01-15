 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT biggies post 14-20% topline growth in Q3 as caution; optimism marks mixed earnings' commentary

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

The industry leaders said they are keeping a close watch on the global economy and cues.

India's IT services heavyweights delivered between 14-20 per cent on-year growth in topline for December quarter, as they raised guard on global uncertainties and choppy verticals, but remained hopeful that costs as well as business considerations will drive tech demand.

The tech earnings season began with large IT companies -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies -- declaring their Q3 report card this week, amid analysts' gloomy prognosis around slowdown in advanced economies and fear of geopolitical flare-ups.

Overall, the revenue growth band of the top-tier IT players was pegged at between 14-20 per cent for Q3FY23, compared to the year ago period. Seen sequentially, the topline growth for the large IT pack ranged between three per cent and eight per cent versus previous September quarter.

Meanwhile, December-quarter net profit of the top IT deck rose between three per cent (Wipro) to 19 per cent (HCL Tech) year-on-year; and about 4 per cent (TCS) to 17 per cent (HCL Tech) when computed on a sequential basis.

TCS' overall revenue rose 19.1 per cent to Rs 58,229 crore for the reporting quarter. The chief executive and managing director of India's largest IT services company Rajesh Gopinathan said the firm is more confident about the North American and British operations, which account for two-thirds of its revenues, but there are short-term uncertainties, and it is Europe, which needs closer monitoring as geopolitical tensions restrict clients from making IT spends.